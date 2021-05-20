A rural recovery is critical to the overall revival of India’s economy

The country’s health crisis is a bigger challenge in rural areas at this point. It may yet worsen for some time before cases begin to decline. The real test, however, will begin once the rise in infections is brought under control and the rural economy has to be rebuilt. It has already been under stress for some time now. Recent new data isn’t available, but two high-frequency indicators of income and employment suggest a worsening of rural distress. Numbers from the labour bureau suggest that real wages for March 2021 were lower than in March 2019 for both agricultural and non-agricultural workers. On the other hand, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) shows that the rural unemployment rate increased sharply from less than 6% in the first week of March to more than 14% in the most recent week. Joblessness has increased faster in rural areas than in urban zones. At the same time, private surveys also confirm that most households have failed to recover the income lost during last year’s first wave of covid, despite an economic recovery.