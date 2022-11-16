A Saudi stake in Credit Suisse isn’t just another bank rescue

SNB developing an investment banking operation to raise money overseas for projects at home would be extremely useful in realizing MBS’s vision, which includes a $500 billion high-tech metropolis in the desert called Neom. (Saudi Arabia is working with Lazard as it considers how it will pay for Neom, Bloomberg News has reported). But where the Saudi bank ought to focus first is on using local money better and offering it more of a reason to stay. That’s probably where a stake in Credit Suisse comes in.