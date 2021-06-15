A scary American proposal to revise the definition of death

The Shewmon statement raises a serious objection to each revision proposal. It contends that the current guidelines pose an unacceptably high risk of classifying people as dead when they aren’t. They could have this effect, for example, in cases where blood flow drops to a level that prevents brain function but might be raised again. Patients could also be categorized as dead, according to the statement, if they are judged comatose because they are unresponsive even though they are possibly conscious. It notes multiple examples of patients surviving even after meeting the guidelines’ criteria for death, and points out that there would likely be more if meeting those criteria did not so often lead to the withdrawal of medical support or the removal of organs.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}