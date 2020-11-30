A Senate gridlock can’t thwart America’s clean energy thrust

Just after this month’s election, a friend sent me a blog post I wrote four years ago in the wake of the Trump triumph, noting how accurate my predictions on climate had proved to be. But even back then there was reason to assume that Trump’s desperate efforts to preserve the coal industry would be undone by the economic reality of the fuel’s collapsing profitability. And it was possible to hope that congressional battles between climate deniers and progressive advocates of emissions reduction would be overshadowed by the clean-energy momentum of American cities, states and businesses—along with international government mandates to lower emissions.