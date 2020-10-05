A September surprise from the Indian economy

The promise of the vaccine is far-fetched. For one, it is unlikely to be ready till next year. Second, there will not be sufficient doses to cover the entire population; this will force authorities to stagger the vaccination with obvious priority given to frontline health workers. In other words, everyone has to learn to live with this once-in-a-century virus. And this can only be achieved if we all follow the basic rules of social distancing and wearing a mask. This is the only way the fear economy can be overcome. In turn, reviving animal spirits will make a legitimate case for another economic stimulus—which the finance minister made clear, in an interview to Mint as far back as in May, is very much on the table—to generate the desired momentum.