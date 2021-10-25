A shot in the arm for India’s fight against pandemic

It is important to note that by the time the pandemic broke out, there were very few labs in India to diagnose the infection. Needless to say, diagnosis is the first stage in combating any pandemic. Health is a state subject. In such a situation, even if there was a magic wand, New Delhi could not do anything in a hurry. India is a country of political hostilities. There were many states where the governments were in the hand of opposition parties. It was difficult to reconcile with them. The Union government tried desperately to break down this wall. The PM and the home minister kept the line of communication open with the CMs at all times. That is why this did not become a battle of ‘us’ versus ‘them’.