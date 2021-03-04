A single week’s phone detox and a whole life reclaimed

I work in the government where, contrary to popular perceptions, you need to be available 24/7. Work-life balance is maintained only to the extent that when at work, one tends to worry about life, and when away, one seems to be perpetually available for work. Returning from a vacation allows instant recognition of one’s dispensability while on leave, with a quick reversal of the notion once a big stack of files lands in urgent need of signatures. Otherwise, being back at work meant hearing of missed messages, frantic calls that didn’t reach me, and the hard time my personal assistant had explaining that his boss was without a phone, was not bluffing, and was still sane. In office, I truly realized the virtue of being phoneless. My work got done faster, and only when it was truly pressing did someone the effort to reach me on a landline. I now had the luxury of communicating at my discretion. In all this, I was able to help get an India-EU Economic Virtual Dialogue done.