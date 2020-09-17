A slew of crime shows has drawn out the sleuth within us

The other evening, my friends and I decided to call it a night after a five-hour-long Shetland marathon. We’d pick up the thread first thing in the morning. Everyone, including myself, was red-eyed and sleepy. Except that the episode ended with one of the key characters—Deputy Superintendent Tosh, whose life seems subliminally interlinked to mine—missing and possibly murdered by the bad guys. I had to find out if she was okay or not, else I wouldn’t be able to sleep, so I thought of sneaking a peek into the first five minutes of the next chapter. I did. She was alright. “Tosh is alive, Tosh is alive," I screamed in relief, and ran to the next room to convey the good news to others.