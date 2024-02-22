A spectacular bridge that few use
Summary
- MTHL, a new addition to Mumbai's landscape, had over 30,000 vehicles daily in its first 10 days, with toll revenue of ₹61.5 million. However, actual usage in the first month was less than 40% of its projected capacity of 70,000 vehicles daily.
As we drove to the Ro-ro ferry to cross the Mumbai harbour to Mandwa, our driver looked positively wistful. “Could have taken the MTHL," he said. Given where we were headed, it would have been a longer journey, but that didn’t seem to matter to him. This did: “It’s even better than the Sea Link."