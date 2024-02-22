A spectacular bridge that few use

Well, you can find an explanation in those reports about a month of MTHL usage. A Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) commissioner is quoted thus: “The number of commercial vehicles is not significant and therefore the projected vehicle count has not been achieved." Indeed: of the 813,000 vehicles that first month, 797,000 were cars. According to the Commissioner, “outside vehicles [don’t know] about this bridge yet". As time goes on, he said, “the count of commercial vehicles will grow as the users will become familiar with this new connectivity".