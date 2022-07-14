A sphere by any other dimension

So we’ve gone from one to two to three dimensions, and our packing density has sunk to under 75%. This is where Viazovska comes in. She works in spaces of dimensions higher than three— conceptually and imaginatively, of course, because in reality we are confined to our three-dimensional world. What’s the most efficient way to pack spheres—or really, sphere-like conceptual objects—in those higher dimensions? This may seem esoteric, maybe even useless. Far from it. How will I send this column to my editor, for example, and how will it reach the device on which you may be reading it? Such transmission of data can generate errors. Exploring sphere-packing in higher dimensions actually has implications for how we detect and correct those errors.