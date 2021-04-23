A spike in covid cases and an alarming scramble for oxygen

In my home state alone, more than 230 million people have been put in greater danger than they needed to be. If Uttar Pradesh (UP) were a country, it would be the world’s fifth most populous. For many among my family, friends and acquaintances, the risk of running out of breath is real. After an interminable wait for an oxygenated hospital bed, Vinay Srivastava, a 65-year-old journalist and corona patient in the state capital, Lucknow, took to social media Friday to plead for help. By that time, his blood oxygen level had fallen to 52%. Saturation below 90% is considered low.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}