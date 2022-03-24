A spill-out of lurking inflation shouldn’t be a surprise

That the inflation expectation genie is out of the bottle should not surprise us. The real surprise is that it took so long. Since 2010, the US economy is about 60% bigger, but the Fed’s balance sheet is 300% larger. Money supply is growing five times faster than the stock of goods and services. Even an elementary school kid knows that if there is too much money chasing too few goods, it must lead to inflation. How come inflation was so low for so long? Remember, just two years ago, the Fed was trying to bump “up" the inflation rate (not down). Where was inflation hiding? This is an easy question and the Fed knows the answer. Here’s a clue. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was at 8,000 in January 2009 and is now at 34,000. That’s up fourfold. Now look at one more data point. The All Transactions House Price Index compiled by the St. Louis Fed has gone from 313 in 2011 to 560 at present, a rise of 80%. Housing prices have risen faster than US gross domestic product (GDP) in this long decade. And that’s just the country-wide average. If you take regional or city-wise data, the rise is steeper. Stocks and homes were where inflation was hidden in plain view. Add to that some froth in commodity and gold prices too. And now crypto.

