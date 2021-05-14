A stablecoin monetary order may end US dollar dominance

The US and Europe enjoy tremendous benefits from the current centralized financial system and the dollar’s reserve currency status. It makes sense that they are lagging in adoption. What is attracting the developing world to cryptocurrencies? As a paper on DeFi published in December and co-authored by Campbell Harvey, a senior adviser at quant firm Research Affiliates and professor at Duke University notes: “Our legacy financial infrastructure has both limited growth opportunities and contributed to the inequality of opportunities. Around the world, 1.7 billion are unbanked. Small businesses, even those with a banking relationship, often must rely on high-cost financing, such as credit cards, because traditional banking excludes them from loan financing. High costs also impact retailers who lose 3% on every credit card sales transaction. These total costs for small businesses are enormous by any metric. The result is less investment and decreased economic growth."