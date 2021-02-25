A strong dollar policy doesn’t serve US interests any longer

Traditionally, countries around the world have held most of their foreign exchange reserves in US dollars. That number has fallen slightly in recent years, from about 66% in 2014 to about 60% today. When foreign countries hold dollar assets, it pushes up the value of the dollar. So, in order to bring the dollar down to a more reasonable level, a shift towards a diversified basket of reserves can and should be accelerated. Other currencies, such as euros, yen, pounds, Canadian and Australian dollars, and perhaps even the yuan, could together form a global basket of reserve currencies.