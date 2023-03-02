A study shows that Wall Street traders have lost their swagger
In December, a team of researchers from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, University of Southern California and University College London published a study of what cognitive skills make successful traders
In December, a team of researchers from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, University of Southern California and University College London published a study of what cognitive skills make successful traders. They’re back with a look at non-cognitive skills, such as agreeableness and conscientiousness. This time, their focus is not on what distinguishes traders, but how the personalities of traders and non-traders changed due to the pandemic. The findings suggest a trading environment that is becoming less bold and more cautious with implications for the reaction function of financial markets that is very different than what we are accustomed to.