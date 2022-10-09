A sudden change of heart can also be unconstitutional4 min read . Updated: 09 Oct 2022, 10:22 PM IST
The volte face over freebies by the EC, as with recent cases of bankruptcy hair-cuts, raises big questions
A poster from the All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) popped up recently on social media. It provides a snapshot of haircuts taken by banks while resolving loan defaults by large corporate groups—three accounts involve forgiveness of over 90%. The data not only provides an insight into how India’s insolvency and bankruptcy resolution framework may have inadvertently inserted perverse incentives for defaulters, but is also a compelling counter-point to the ongoing debate on “freebies", made more urgent by the Election Commission’s (EC) recent incursions. Both the seemingly disparate trends are tied by a common link: a sudden change of heart.