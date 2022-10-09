A sudden change of heart can also be unconstitutional

What makes this proposal even more farcical is the EC’s complete about-turn from April, when it submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court stating that it was not qualified to regulate state policies and decisions by a party winning and forming a government. Then, in August, when the Supreme Court proposed to set up an expert panel to examine the issue of freebies promised by political parties before an election, the EC declined to be part of the same panel, arguing that doing so was antithetical to its constitutional status. Then, early October came the EC’s inexplicable and sudden U-turn.