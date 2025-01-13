A tale of two Indias: Inequality alleviation is a challenge we must tackle head-on
Summary
- A study of seven decades of disparities—as they widened and shrank in phases—offers the country insights as well as clues to the policies we must pursue for a more equitable future. We need the best of times for everyone.
Over the past seven decades, India’s income inequality has transformed significantly, with stark divergences between rural and urban areas. These changes highlight contrasting socio-economic trajectories and reflect the successes and shortcomings of policy efforts to address disparities.