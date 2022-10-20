A tale of two indices in this age of economic contrasts

The real issue of slow improvement in nutrition and worsening food security requires informed debate. More so because India’s economy has been going through a period of slowdown and pandemic-related disruptions. With inflation further eroding the purchasing power of a majority of the poor, a threat to food security is no longer imaginary. Both these reports also raise the far more serious issue of India’s choice of strategy to fight chronic malnutrition. It is clear that success in increasing access to sanitation, drinking water and electricity may have contributed to reducing multi-dimensional poverty, but these appear to have limited impact in combating malnutrition. This fight will also require increasing incomes for the poorest along with strengthening direct interventions such as the Integrated Child Development Services and mid-day-meal schemes, both of which suffered due to pandemic-led disruptions. The performance on both these has been less than satisfactory. A resolution of the problem can only begin with the government’s willingness to face inconvenient truths rather than discredit survey data pointing to its existence.