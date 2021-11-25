A tenth of Ludwig Van Beethoven

In late 2019, several months after they started, the team recruited a pianist to perform the snatches of music their programme had so far generated. In the audience were several people who knew Beethoven’s music well. When the pianist performed, nobody listening was able to distinguish Beethoven’s notes from what AI had rendered. That seemed like something of a triumph, for sure. Still, these were just snatches, only a few minutes long at best. But even so, one of the musicians on the team said that the programme “reminded him of an eager music student who practises every day, learns, and becomes better and better."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}