Did you know who Labh Singh was, till last week? He rose to prominence after defeating Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. Bhuvan Chandra Kapri, meanwhile, was only known to a small number of individuals. He defeated Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. What did their wins prove?

When you look back in time, you get a hazy picture. Many heroes flashed brightly and then vanished like comets. They caused a sensation that lasted only a few days before being replaced by another sensation. It is now up to Labh Singh and Bhuvan Chandra Kapri to forge their own paths in the future.

The good news for them is that many people from humble beginnings have achieved success in recent years by showing their mettle. Yogi Adityanath is one such name. When Yogi Adityanath was elected chief minister of Uttar Pradesh in 2017, numerous issues were raised. It was claimed that he lacked administrative experience, and some even objected to his attire. The first thing he did after he took office was to restore law and order. On the criminals, the cops cracked down aggressively. Human rights activists may not approve of this approach, but the people of Uttar Pradesh are delighted. This election was particularly unique in electoral politics because a CM was campaigning on the issue of police performance. Until now, politicians have been defeated by police actions, but Yogi made it his core issue, and what a win he achieved.

It was a joy to watch their unlawful structures come down in UP, where criminals have been revered since the 1970s. While driving down the vast route to the airport, I recognised that the crackdown on mafia has improved not only all types of roads, but also law and order.

Not only that, there was no laboratory in Uttar Pradesh that could detect coronavirus. BSL-2 laboratories are now available in all of the state’s divisional and district hospitals, with a daily testing capacity of about four lakh. Yogi Adityanath himself was a victim of the pandemic, but as soon as he recovered, he began to visit hospitals at all hours of the day and night.

During the election, it was clear that the majority of people felt the pandemic’s potential harm could be much more than what actually happened. They had gone on, oblivious to all the deaths. During this time, Yogi efficiently implemented the Modi government’s food distribution and other welfare schemes in order to combat the apprehension of widespread hunger. Yogi is also noted for his ability to make swift decisions. When the crime of rape was reported from Deoria’s Protection Home, he not only took fast action, but he also developed programmes like ‘Mission-Shakti’ to raise women’s awareness, progress, and safety. Research conducted after the polls revealed that this time, even rural women voted for the BJP without being swayed by caste or religion.

Let’s talk about his upcoming tenure as CM now. This innings has also presented some difficulties. This time, he’ll be up against a formidable opponent. On the other hand, following this triumph, the people of the state have high hopes for him. Living up to the expectations will be a significant challenge. The opponent will wait for any of his flaws to be exploited. Furthermore, his own party is riddled with contradictions. It’ll be interesting to observe how he handles these situations.

The allure of politics is that it continues to produce many personalities at the same time. If the BJP has Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi has the polar opposite. I’m referring to Arvind Kejriwal. He was also successful in implementing welfare programmes. As soon as he assumed control, he focused on improving schools and hospitals.

He controlled the exorbitant electricity and water expenses of Delhiites. Unfinished projects began to be completed ahead of schedule, resulting in a cost reduction by half. He has been running Delhi with the slogan ‘Janata ka paisa, janata ke liye’ for the past eight years, but he is not content.

Despite losing the previous election in Punjab, he did not lose hope and won a historic triumph this time. His gaze has now shifted to Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. If he is able to secure sizeable seats, his position in national politics would undoubtedly be strengthened.

He still has a long way to go, though. Politicians such as Naveen Patnaik, Mamata Banerjee, M.K. Stalin, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, K. Chandrashekar Rao, Tejashwi Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, and Uddhav Thackeray, have a significant impact on large states.

