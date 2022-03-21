A time for those known lesser to carve out a niche

The good news for them is that many people from humble beginnings have achieved success in recent years by showing their mettle. Yogi Adityanath is one such name. When Yogi Adityanath was elected chief minister of Uttar Pradesh in 2017, numerous issues were raised. It was claimed that he lacked administrative experience, and some even objected to his attire. The first thing he did after he took office was to restore law and order. On the criminals, the cops cracked down aggressively. Human rights activists may not approve of this approach, but the people of Uttar Pradesh are delighted. This election was particularly unique in electoral politics because a CM was campaigning on the issue of police performance. Until now, politicians have been defeated by police actions, but Yogi made it his core issue, and what a win he achieved.

