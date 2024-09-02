A time to choose between growth and expansionism
Summary
- The disasters unfolding globally are the result of aggressive covetousness. It’s not surprising then that the Russia-Ukraine war is in its third year and Israel’s ruthless pounding of Gaza will enter its second year next month.
The years between 1991 and 2019 were perhaps among the best in human history. Wars seemed like relics except in the case of some African countries. Czechoslovakia broke up into The Czech Republic and Slovakia. Soviet Union split into constituent countries. Yet, we didn’t see violence on the scale that happened during India and Israel’s independence.