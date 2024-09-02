A time to choose between growth and expansionism

The UN Security Council can, and should. But the council is now the fiefdom of a few nations. Slovenia’s president Nataša Pirc Musar rightly said: “Why was the United Nations created? To offer peace and security to the whole planet. But this organization has a big problem and this is that the wars are not only fought on the field but also with veto powers inside the security council. In the past 25 years, we have been debating about reforming the United Nations. Today we see that the security council is not operative and that whenever we have certain interests at least three countries are there to use the veto powers. And I think that it is time that we start a discussion about a big reform on veto powers."