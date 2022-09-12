A time to wait and watch as political alignments shift

Consider West Bengal. In the 2019 general election, the BJP won 18 of the state’s 42 seats. Mamata Banerjee, on the other hand, got an unprecedented victory in the recent assembly elections. It is worth noting that Congress got no seats in the 2022 assembly elections, while the Left parties got only one. Even after being in tune with Nitish Kumar, ‘Didi’ is adamant about keeping the Congress and the Left parties out of alliance for the next Lok Sabha elections. Telangana’s CM KCR has expressed a similar sentiment. Nitish will be in West Bengal in the coming days. Will the Bihar chief minister be able to persuade Mamata and KCR, both Third Front supporters, to form a “Main Front"? Kejriwal, on the other hand, is opposed to such “manipulation" politics. Apart from these three, two other leaders have the potential to stymie opposition unity—Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati. It is impossible to win the battle of Uttar Pradesh unless these two are brought together.