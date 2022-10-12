A toolkit to fix Bernanke’s fixes may qualify for a future Nobel

Congratulations to Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig, this year’s Nobel laureates in the Economic Sciences. As the citation reads, the trio have “significantly improved our understanding of the role of banks in the economy, particularly during financial crises." Few of us in life, and vanishingly few economists, get to put their work into practice on the largest stage, as Bernanke did in 2008. The former chair of the US Federal Reserve was not merely debating hypotheticals with his graduate students. He made critical decisions under the most intense pressure. And there should be no doubt that his understanding of the precise nature of the crisis [now often called the Great Recession] saved the global financial system in 2008.

