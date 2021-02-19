A town quite remote heard Perseverance

Another 20 seconds pass. The parachute has slowed the craft to about 600kmh, and it has descended another couple of km. Now, the heat shield—the “front" of the protective container - is jettisoned and falls away to the surface of Mars. For the first time since the mission left Earth, Perseverance itself is exposed to the elements. This is by design, because its cameras now start focusing on the ground below. It uses radar to precisely determine its altitude. It matches images of the land it “sees" below against a stored map of the area selected for the landing. It looks for hazards. It decides whether there’s a need to make further corrections in its path.