A Treasury under Janet Yellen may spell an era of Fed control

Powell and Yellen have a long history of working together, and if any economic leaders can usher in an era of sustained monetary and fiscal policy coordination, it’s the two of them. Part of the reason Powell was nominated to serve another term on the Fed was to provide at least some continuity during the transition from Bernanke to Yellen. During Powell’s first year as Fed chair, he directly followed in Yellen’s footsteps with quarterly interest rate increases of 25 basis points. There’s little question that they’re on the same page.