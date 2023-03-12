A treaty to protect the world’s oceans will serve everyone well1 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 10:27 PM IST
Here’s a pop quiz. What is the earth’s biggest carbon sink? Nope, it’s not forests, or peatland. It’s that body of water that covers 71% of our planet’s surface: the ocean. Three billion people depend on its ecosystems for food and economic security. It also mitigates climate change, having absorbed 93% of the heat trapped by greenhouse gases and about 30% of the CO2 emitted by burning fossil fuels so far. If we didn’t have the ocean, we’d be much worse off. In return, humankind has polluted the oceans with oil, sewage and plastic. We’ve plundered our waters, harvesting fish stocks to depletion, tearing up the seabed with trawl nets and mining deep-sea mineral deposits. Noisy and polluting vessels plough across waters and sometimes into marine creatures.