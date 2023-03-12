A treaty to protect the world’s oceans will serve everyone well

Consider a whale. The 13 species of great whales store an average 33 tonnes of carbon in their bodies in a lifetime. Unlike terrestrial animals, if a whale dies in the ocean, it pulls that carbon down to the depths, where it’s stored. Plus, in a process known as ‘the whale pump’, whales dive down to feed and then return to the surface to breathe. At the surface, whales release nutrient-rich faecal plumes. This buoyant waste is great for phytoplankton, the tiny creatures that capture about 37 billion tonnes of CO2 a year and produce at least 50% of the oxygen in our atmosphere. Wherever whales go, phytoplankton blooms follow, Sadly, great whale populations have been diminished after decades of industrial whaling and so has phytoplankton activity. The blue whale population is now less than a tenth of what it was during the 19th century. More whales equal more phytoplankton, and if phytoplankton activity was increased by just 1%, that would be equivalent in carbon capture to the sudden appearance of two billion trees. That’s just one way in which a healthy ocean ecosystem helps. There are more.