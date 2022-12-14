A trust deficit could explain India’s retention problem4 min read . Updated: 14 Dec 2022, 10:56 PM IST
Just a few decades back, most graduates wanted to join one of the country’s leading public-sector companies
Last fortnight, I wrote about India’s retention problem. Our problem, i.e., of educated and skilled talent leaving India for countries like Canada and Australia. This is unlike the past migration of Indian workers to, say, the Middle East. A lot of that migration was of low-skilled workers. More importantly, that migration was temporary. Many of their families stayed back in India, which resulted in large amounts of remittances flowing back. But the recent migration is mostly of highly skilled workers. They are migrating with their families and are seeking permanent residence in other countries. They are cutting off their ties with their motherland, possibly forever.