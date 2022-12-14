A trust deficit could explain India’s retention problem

Religion is today playing a greater role in the lives of Indian citizens than ever before. Unfortunately, many of today’s discussions and debates in India hover around religious identity. Religion, however, can never be a unifying force. Because, at a fundamental level, no religion accepts what other faiths have to say. So any discussion involving religious identities and belief systems can only lead to divisions and never cohesion. Of course, religious leaders are enjoying this new-found importance of religion in India. Such leaders now have a point of view to express publicly not just on religious matters, but even on economic matters. They are interpreting all societal matters from their own religion’s perspective. This makes it impossible to have a real dialogue on any contentious issue, because every religion interprets the issue based on its holy books that were written long before the modern age. There cannot be a meeting point between these books. So more divisions are turning out to be the way of life in India.