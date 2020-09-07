A ‘two-third, one-third’ problem of Indian federalism

The world over, standard GST rates began much lower than India’s 18%. For instance, Australia rolled out GST, coincidentally also on 1 July, 20 years ago. Its rate has been a constant 10% since then. In these two decades, its underlying consumption pattern has changed. The share of consumption that is subject to GST has declined from 61% to 55%. That’s because of a rise in healthcare spending, which is exempt due to its demographics of an ageing society. E-commerce and digital transactions too can erode the tax base of GST. The challenge in Australia is to meet the increasing expenditure obligations at the state level, with a declining revenue share from GST in its federal system. Currently, only 44% of its state-level expenditures are covered by GST. The states feel that their autonomy is getting constrained. Sound familiar? The choice of reforms in GST is to either widen the net and remove exemptions or increase the standard rate to 12%. This needs a national consensus. Both India and Australia as federal democracies have a mismatch between revenue and expenditure at the state or local government level. There is an inbuilt imbalance, more so in India’s case. It can be called India’s “two-third, one-third" problem, where two-thirds of revenue accrues to the Centre, but two-thirds of all expenditure obligations are on state and local governments. Rapid urbanization is putting more pressure on local governments. The need to align the tax base and government responsibilities is acute. Hence, India’s revised GST system should earmark revenues directly for the third tier. The formula could be that 10% be equally shared between the Centre and states, and 2% kept for the third tier. As more citizens pay this consumption tax, of which some portion they know helps run their local government, there would develop a nexus between the demand for and supply of good governance.