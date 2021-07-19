A universal basic income won’t do America’s young any good

It’s a simple, utopian idea. If we give everyone a monthly cheque, we can eliminate poverty and do away with the inefficiencies of our cumbersome and flawed welfare state. Minneapolis in the US is the latest city to give a ‘universal basic income’ (UBI) a try. It’s offering $500 a month for 18 months to 150 of its low-income residents with no work or spending restrictions. But others worry it’s not so simple. A UBI would be expensive, and what if it discourages people to work, which could inadvertently increase inequality and lead to social instability? A new paper suggests that UBI sceptics may be right: the policy may cause more harm than good, and at a very high cost, too.