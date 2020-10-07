A vaccine could turn out to be a double-edged sword

First, we need to get world leaders to act more responsibly. There are several of them who had an air of invincibility before the pandemic. Some of them dismissed the seriousness of it. Others gave the impression that the fight against the pandemic would be quick. But as infections raged on for several months, some of these leaders had to eat humble pie. A few seem keen to use a vaccine as a personal victory over the pandemic. While doing so, they might convey a feeling that the problem is over. This will send out wrong signals to ordinary citizens. Such leaders should be advised caution and they must communicate that the fight against the pandemic is far from over. They must reinforce the need to stay cautious for a sustained period of time.