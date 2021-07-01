A vaccine hallucination amid our unlock confusion

Our CoWin website, with its linking of vaccine certificates to passports, could become a global paradigm. But, as many have pointed out, it is almost too far ahead of India, circa 2021, where connectivity is often slow and digital literacy limited, which perhaps explains why our vaccination rate shot up from under 2 million a day in May to about 5.8 million daily from 21 June through 28 June after walk in registrations were allowed for all age groups. Four-fifths of those vaccinated thus far did not use CoWin. As for the claim of a vaccine certificate acting as a de facto vaccine passport, a friend visiting Switzerland recently tried to pull his up and received this message: “This website is currently not available in your country or region." When he used a device to mask his location, he was able to access his certificate—but only if he used his wife’s mobile number rather than his own.