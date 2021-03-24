A vigilante and a gambler walk into the Indian bond market...

Even though the Indian rupee is the best emerging-market currency so far this year, 6% isn’t adequate risk compensation for 10-year notes. However, it’s also true that unlike in 2013, there’s no unsustainable current account deficit to worry about. So there’s a chance that the fear of the Fed won’t creep into Indian markets as viciously as it did back then. In that case, it would be a better gamble on super-pricey Indian equities or distressed bonds that offer rates as high as 21%.