A vote of confidence in India’s economic stability3 min read 22 Sep 2023, 11:22 PM IST
India will be included in at least one of the JPMorgan Emerging Markets bond indices beginning 28 June 2024
The addition of Indian bonds in JPMorgan’s Emerging Markets Bond indices is testament to investors’ confidence in the country’s fiscal discipline and macroeconomic stability. That it has come about while access to the Euroclear settlement system is still pending and with almost no concessions on withholding and capital gains taxes is noteworthy.