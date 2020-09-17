A wall crawl to spot when Facebook stopped being fun

I jabbed buttons and went into sanitization mode with vicious pleasure. I now find myself in a place heaving with posts on students being framed in conspiracy cases, leavened by pictures of freshly-baked bread and handloom saris. Fake news only arrives here via fact-checking sites, and no one hates Rhea Chakraborty. When I check in, I feel good that people are shocked by very things that shock me. Yes, we are on a platform that seems to tilt right, judging from news stories on Facebook’s Indian operations and its role in US elections. But what’s the alternative, if you flinch from the trolls on Twitter and the very thought of “image filters" on Instagram makes your eyes glaze over? Also, frankly, platforms designed to be addictive are habit-forming. So, like the protagonists of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot, I say, “ Yes, let’s go", but do not move.