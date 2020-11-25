A Welsh critic of India’s ‘unimaginable bureaucracy’

In books such as Venice and Hong Kong, Morris emerged as a hybrid of the foreign correspondent she had started her career as and a biographer of cities. Before a gender change in the 1970s, Jan was James Morris, a correspondent for The Times, London, who became famous for breaking the story of Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay’s conquest of Everest in May 1953. Anticipating that a cable sent via an Indian Army post near the Himalayas to The Times in London was likely to be leaked, Morris devised an elaborate code for the message, and then, from 23,000 feet, raced, slithered and occasionally fell in the haste to deliver it. Also as James, Morris covered the Suez Canal crisis and the trial of Nazi mastermind Adolf Eichmann. The compendium of her reportage, A Writer’s World, is a brisk history of the second half of the 20th century. Her book on her journey from man to woman, Conundrum, was revelatory in many ways, not least because she continued to live with her partner Elizabeth and their four children.