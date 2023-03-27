A whole-of-government effort must unlock public data4 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 11:31 PM IST
India should open up its databases for public access cohesively rather than in dribs and drabs
The past few years have seen growing demands for a common gateway to access public data-sets in India. Efforts to build one date back to the 1990s, when two major data warehouse projects were initiated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Union ministry of planning.