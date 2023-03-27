A whole-of-government effort must unlock public data

This data warehouse initiative was partly inspired by the ‘data.gov.us’ example, and launched with the support of India’s open data community. But it failed to meet user needs, turning into a data graveyard. As part of the NDSAP, all departments were supposed to appoint data officers who would compile lists of non-restricted data-sets and open them up for public use. Very few departments bothered to implement these guidelines. The initiative failed to break departmental data silos. Neither Meity nor the department of science and technology had any authority to set statistical standards for the source agencies. Nor did they have the bandwidth to follow up on data quality concerns.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}