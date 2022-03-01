A world fragmented by divergences in data regulation

The US has always had a laissez-faire approach to data regulation. It tends to look at personal data as property and believes that anyone who has a legitimate claim over data also has the right to alienate it. As a result, rights over personal data can, in the US, be adjusted by simply agreeing to the terms of a privacy policy. In China, tech companies tend to be regulated in much the same laissez-faire manner as their US counterparts, except that in China data is also perceived as an asset that the state can use to secure the country’s financial and economic stability. As a result, Chinese regulations tend to focus on ensuring state access to data, while at the same time allowing private companies to innovate with it. Europe has taken a rights-based approach, conferring on all natural persons a set of statutory rights, which ensure that the consent they provide doesn’t extinguish their rights over personal data. The EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) sets out these rights along with the legal mechanisms that can be deployed to enforce them, including such provisions as an individual’s right to require that data in the hands of a data controller be deleted or ported to another data controller.