Abandoned pet dogs and other signs of the moral crisis we face

He wears a raincoat and comes at me bounding, criss-crossing right in front of my legs as I run, till I stop. Then he licks my legs, barking excitedly. After a minute or so, he is satisfied that he has demonstrated enough affection for me, and then allows me to resume running. He accosts me like this once every three-four days on a stretch of my running route around 6.30am. Only once have we met without his raincoat. I have not figured out which house he lives in, nor have I ever seen anyone accompanying him. He is a big dog. Our bond is very recent. I started running that route this year in June and encountered him then. I haven’t seen him perform this marvellous ritual with anyone else, while he seems generally friendly with everyone. Why does he choose to douse me with his love? I don’t know. It’s my luck, I suppose, for the simple of act standing still for a few moments. But then, dogs are like that.