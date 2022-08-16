Aboriginal voices in Australia’s parliament are long overdue4 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2022, 10:53 PM IST
It’s appalling that Indigenous folks have little say in public affairs
In the pre-dawn darkness, I sat cross-legged and listened to the women sing and cry. In this escarpment overlooking the Gulf of Carpentaria in Australia’s Northern Territory, the majestic stringy bark trees swayed gently. The voices of Aboriginal elders, a melding of sorrow and comfort, made my heart race. Song is a crucial transmission mode for our hosts, the Yolngu people of north eastern Arnhem Land. It is how knowledge is taught, described and shared. The women carry out this sacred ceremony as it has been done for millennia, with wailings of loss, of longing, memories and ancestral belonging.