Aboriginal voices in Australia’s parliament are long overdue

To get a referendum over the line, Albanese faces low but not impossible odds. Australia has had 44 referendums, with only eight carried. In 1999, the first question on the ballot was whether the nation should become a republic. The second one was to include a preamble to the constitution that would include Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders. Both failed. Before that, you’d have to go back to 1967 to find the last time the Indigenous population was the focus of a referendum. It was successful. A vote was held to include Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the official population count and to allow the federal government to make specific laws for Indigenous people. More than 90% of people voted ‘yes’.