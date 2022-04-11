About time we took the bite out of our malaria epidemic

In 2021, for the very first time, the WHO approved a malaria vaccine called RTS,S for children. While the vaccine took decades to develop, it appears that this multi-shot vaccine is about 50% effective and will gradually be rolled out around the world. A vaccine with 77% efficacy in Phase 2 trials, in the form of R21/Martix-M from the University of Oxford, should soon become available. Oxford has a partnership with Serum Institute of India for the large-scale, low-cost manufacture of the vaccine. BioNTech, the firm that came up with the mRNA vaccine for covid marketed by Pfizer, is working on developing one for malaria. Malaria vaccines have proven elusive for a reason. Ugur Sahin, chief executive officer of BioNTech, says “Our goal is to make the parasite visible and detectable from the very beginning when it is the most vulnerable."

