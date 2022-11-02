Activity trackers could be agents of behavioural change4 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2022, 11:19 PM IST
These wearable gadgets have done some good but a new strategy may vastly boost their efficacy
Insufficient physical activity is a major health threat. As countries develop economically, due to changing transport patterns, increased use of technology for work and recreation, sedentary behaviours and levels of inactivity increase. A striking finding is that physical activity has declined among adolescents aged 11 to 19 years by roughly 30% within the span of a single generation. Among adolescents, declines in physical activity are directly correlated with increases in the use of smartphones, tablets, video games and social media.