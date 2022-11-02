Activity trackers could be agents of behavioural change

The stage that determines the success or failure of activity trackers is not so much the goal-setting part as the point when these goals are to be executed. When a wake-up alarm rings in the morning, you will either continue sleeping or get up, put on your walking shoes and begin taking those much-needed steps. During the day, many occasions will arise wherein your higher-order goals, offering delayed benefits, conflict with lower-order temptations that offer immediate benefits, such as an extra hour of sleep or not having to take the stairs to reach the office canteen. It is at these moments that the success or failure of an activity tracker is decided.